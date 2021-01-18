KSI Announces New Album 'All Over The Place'

KSI will release his second album 'All Over The Place' on July 16th.

The YouTube figure has always harboured a passionate love of music, something that came to the fore on his debut album.

Wildly successful, 'Dissimulation' spawned a raft of his singles, with KSI working alongside some of his dream collaborators.

Working quickly, second album 'All Over The Place' will land this summer, accompanied by news of a Wembley Arena headline show.

KSI says: “I’m super excited for the people to hear this album. I’ve improved on everything I did with 'Dissimulation'. The singing has improved. The writing has improved. The beats have more layers to it, I’m a lot more experimental, I’m way more comfortable on the mic etc. This album is a reflection of a lot of hard work and passion combined and i'm really proud to be releasing it.”

Guests include Future, 21 Savage, JAY1, Lil Durk, and more - pre-order the album HERE.

KSI will play Wembley Arena in London on February 25th, 2022. 'All Over The Place' tracklisting:

The Moment

Number 2 ft. Future & 21 Savage

Patience ft. YUNGBLUD & Polo G

You Don’t Play with Anne-Marie & Digital Farm Animals

Really Love ft. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals

Gang Gang ft. Jay1 & Deno

Rent Free ft. Gracey Madness

Silly ft. Bugzy Malone

Flash It ft. Rico

Love No Time ft. Lil Durk

No Pressure*

Sleeping With The Enemy ft. S-X

