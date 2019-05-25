Krystal Klear Returns With 'Future Fantasy'

Krystal Klear has shared new single 'Future Fantasy'.

The Dublin born, New York based producer's approach emphasises his cross-genre flourish, melding elements of techno, house, and electro into a singular style.

Making his Essential Mix debut in 2019 and releasing his 'Cyclia' EP, the producer intends to make 2020 his own.

New EP 'Cyclia Two' lands on April 10th, and it's trailed by his bold new track 'Future Fantasy'.

“The title is funny as it was inspired by a girl who was in some regard a future fantasy,” he says.

“I wanted to make something that sounded like a racecar going bananas. I love synthesis and this is a good example of my use of call and response with different synths. Balls to the wall energy. No messing.”

Tune in now.

