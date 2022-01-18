Kristine Leschper's 'Picture Window' Conjures Dreamy Evocations

Kristine Leschper - fka Mothers - has shared her new song 'Picture Window'.

The songwriter's new album 'The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door' is out on March 4th, with Leschper stepping into unexplored areas.

'Picture Window' is a direct attempt to channel this, with the artist explaining that it is an attempt "to commune with the mysterious".

Penned with child-like wonder, the dreamy sonics have an Impressionistic quality, as if a hazy gauze is being drawn across the song.

Reminiscent of Broadcast in places, 'Picture Window' comes equipped with a self-directed video.

Kristine Leschper comments...

“I was thinking about how effortless it felt to commune with the mysterious as a child, especially in the ‘natural world’ as we call it, as if it is something alien to us...”

“I was thinking about my sister, our shared experiences of childhood, and I wanted to create a sonic environment that felt like that. It was obvious to me that the video should embody the same character of discovery, that it should slow me down, get me out into the world to look for something unfolding, and I settled in on the quiet drama of a stream. I shot time lapse photographs and compiled them into video sequences, a meditation on time or timelessness. The resulting video is uncomplicated, things are constantly changing and yet nothing happens; I spin indefinitely in a circle, a stream bubbles on into eternity.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jon Weary

- - -