Krist Novoselic Clarifies Views; "I Don't Support Fascism"

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has moved to clarify his comments on a recent speech by Donald Trump.

The widely reported remarks took place on Facebook, and found Krist Novoselic praising the President's "strong and direct" style.

The comments caused a storm online, and led to the musician deleting the original post and making his page private.

Clash reported these initial comments in full , and since that post went live Krist has moved to offer further content to his comments.

In a new post he writes:

To clarify a few things: As an avowed independent, I don’t endorse a major party or candidate. And it feels insane to have to say this , but I don’t support fascism, and I don’t support an authoritarian state. I believe in a civilized society and that we all have to work toward that. Love and thanks to anyone who cares to read this.

- - -

