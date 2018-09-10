Kris Wu Announces New Album 'Antares'

Chinese megastar Kris Wu will release new album 'Antares' on November 2nd.

The singer, actor, and global celebrity was previously a member of EXO, before focussing on his solo work.

Recently working with Travis Scott on 'Deserve', he's now ready to focus on a full solo album.

'Antares' will be released on November 2nd, and it features new single 'Coupe', featuring Rich The Kid.

Tracklisting:

1. Antares

2. November Rain

3. Coupe ft. Rich The Kid

4. Tough Pill

5. We Alive

6. Selfish

7. Tian Di （天地）

8. Freedom ft. Jhené Aiko

9. Explore

10. Like That

11. Hold Me Down

12. Deserve ft. Travis Scott

13. Tough Pill (Chinese Version)

14. Hold Me Down (Chinese Version)

