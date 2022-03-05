Kraftwerk's Karl Bartos Confirms New Memoir

Pivotal Kraftwerk musician Karl Bartos has confirmed plans for a new memoir.

The new book is titled The Sound Of The Machine, and it looks at his life in music, ranging from discovering the Beatles through his sister’s Düsseldorf stationed English fiancé to becoming a key member of Kraftwerk.

The musician joined the group in 1974 while studying percussion and piano at the Robert Schumann Conservatory in Düsseldorf, performing on their first American tour.

Working on 'Radio-Activity' and 'Trans-Europe Express', he became an official part of the band's songwriting circle with 1977's 'The Man-Machine'.

A key part of Kraftwerk's seminal run, he departed the group in 1990 to focus on other activities.

The new book will be released through Omnibus Press on July 21st.

Karl Bartos comments...

“In The Sound of the Machine I try to describe the secrets of our writing sessions, how we played like children and how our mutual search for new artistic expression made us happy. I reveal why our music – created in the analogue world – has survived its digital substitute. As I see it, in our best moments the compositions are a testament to our search for the poetry concealed in the sound of the machine.”

Pre-order can be found online.

