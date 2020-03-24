Kraftwerk's Florian Schneider has died, it has been confirmed.

The German musician helped form the group in 1970, emerging from the underground nexus that permeated West German culture at the time.

Drawn towards the possibilities offered by electronic instrumentation, Kraftwerk created an entirely new language, one that would be dissipated by techno, hip-hop, synth pop, and countless other genres.

A group with an incalculable impact on popular culture, Florian Schneider left Kraftwerk in 2008 - as fan myth has it, seemingly following a row over a bicycle pump.

News of Florian Schneider's passing has been rumoured online all day, with Billboard now having confirmed the news. He was 73 years old.

A full tribute to Florian Schneider will run on the site in the next few days.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.