Korantemaa Lights Up Lo-Fi Soul With 'matches'

Swedish rising force Korantemaa has shared her new single 'matches'.

Still only 19 years old, the songwriter - real name Johanna Karlsson - is already YouTube famous, with her videos racking up some 25 million plays.

New single 'matches' underlines her precocious talent, with her soothingly soulful delivery set against some lo-fi production.

There's an edge to the arrangement, with the compact sounds as a whole left rather raw.

'matches' draws on Korantemaa's personal experiences, moving between the ideal and the reality.

She explains:

“It’s about wanting to be seen as a whole person. Sometimes people have an idealised picture of you that isn’t really true to what you are and when you show sides that don’t match with that picture, people get uncomfortable. You have to accept and acknowledge everything that person is.”

Tune in now.

