Koomz, Genesis Owuso, Marth Da'Ro, Koder, Wauve + More For Clash Live At Ace Hotel

Following our packed out Issue 111 launch party last week, we return to Miranda on Wednesday 29th May.

This month we bring the latest crop of our favourite talent to the fore.

Turning up the temperature with summer anthems aplenty, ensuring we are all out to dance scantily clad until the early hours.

We have 100 free pairs of tickets only and they are flying out the door already, sign up here .

- - -

KOOMZ

Koomz returns just in time for the heatwave, as he has a habit of doing.

New single 'Pretty One' dropped and is racking up numbers on spotfy and spins across radio. A welcome follow-up to 'Mariah' pulling in Sneakbo on the remix.

We are excited to welcome him onto a Clash stage. With the sun out heating up the roads, as our boy Naira Marley would say 'issavibe'.

- - -

GENESIS OWUSU

Genesis Owusu is dropping into town and bringing the weather with him this month.

Working closely with neo-soul soothsayer's Simon Marvin and Perrin Moss of Hiatus Kaiyote and Callum Connor of The Free Nationals. Genesis has refined his smooth Canberra sunshine infused hip-hop and soul fusion into something truly special.

Check out WUTD below or seek out the more feral flip side Vultures.

- - -

MARTHA DA'RO

Continuing the multi-faceted theme, Martha Da'Ro joins the bill.

Effortlessly blending English with French, the Brussels based actress-musician stepped out with debut 'Summertime Blues'.

A bundle of energy and fragility wrapped into one. We are feeling it and are looking forward to hosting Martha performing tracks from her new incoming EP 'Cheap Wine & Paris'.

- - -

KODER

South London represent, we are excited to bring Koder onto the bill.

Having come up around some of greats sharing stages with the likes of Stormzy, Skepta and Ghetts - know that the levels will be on point on the evening.

Also a multi-talented artist in every sense. Koder manages his own label, handles his own artwork, mixes and mastering of recordings and has a PR outfit to boot all whilst retaining stone cold skills on the mic. Put the work in and reap the rewards with a Clash Live rite of passage performance.

- - -

WAUVE

Another break out artist on the rise. Following in the footsteps of Clash Live alumni Naira Marley, NSG, Young T & Bugsey and many more.

Wauve joins the bill with U.V drenched Summer slammer 'Stay Dreamin' (released this Tuesday) and a gang of other tracks in the bag.

Ensuring whatever the weather is like outside Ace Hotel, the mercury will be rising in Miranda.

- - -

PRYNCE MINI

Clash office favourite, Prynce Mini cuts have been on rotation of late.

One of the most naturally talented new-gen MCs working in London right now.

New cut 'Wrong One' produced by Last Japan is a superb pairing of square-wave innovation and verbal tenacity. "Last Japan does it for fun," the MC remarks at one point.

Tune in now and get swept along on the evening.

- - -

Clash DJs will be joined by Foundation and Rinse FM resident Sophie Simone alongside ItzMe spinning tunes into the early hours.

We have 100 free pairs of tickets only and they are flying out the door already, sign up here or via the form below. Doors open at 7.30pm, arrive early to secure entry. Location:

Miranda,

Ace Hotel,

100 Shoreditch High Street,

London E1 6JQ Time:

7.30pm - 1.00am, Wednesday 29th May Please note: the event is 18+ and ID is essential. All attendees are subject to usual search before gaining access to venue.

- - - -