Konradsen's Sparse, Subtle New Song 'Dice' Is Quietly Overwhelming

Norwegian duo Konradsen have shared their quietly overwhelming song 'Dice' - tune in now.

The pair's debut album 'Saints And Sebastian Stories' is out this month, following sessions alongside producer Kåre Vestrheim.

Working from multi-instrumentalist Eirik Vildgren's home studio in Oslo, the project is completed with the heavenly voice of Jenny Marie Sabel.

Out on October 25th, the record is teased by enchanting new song 'Dice', with its sparse opening segment leading to a subtle sense of euphoria.

Continually experimenting with sound, Konradsen have an other-worldly feel, one that thrives on a quiet sense of independence.

"We didn’t have much experience recording music, but we were really tuned into searching and discovering," they explain. "This track became the foundation for Konradsen’s recordings, lyrically, sonically and thematically."

"‘Dice’ set the mood and direction for the rest of the record. We use a lot of sounds from Eirik’s bedroom. You can hear beer bottles being opened, the sound of cutlery, piano strings, and Eirik’s younger brother taking out of the dishwasher."

"Piano and voice are really the center of this song, with all the other sounds accompanying and accentuating them. It’s a sweet song, and a sad song. It’s the only love story on the record."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sara Angelica Spilling

