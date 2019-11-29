Konradsen's 'Dice' Is A Dose Of Heaven

Konradsen's music has lit up 2019.

The Norwegian duo released their debut album 'Saints and Sebastian Stories' to widespread acclaim, becoming a perennial spin in the Clash office.

Clash writer Nicolas Graves enthused , writing: "Konradsen's warm intimacy both strangely familiar but uniquely their own is one which will stay with you in the months and years to come..."

Ending the year on a high, the project have shared the full video for heavenly song 'Dice'.

Stripped from the recent album, it's given fresh life in this visual rendering, the soft focus visuals having a raw yet also intimate quality.

Steered by Teodora Georgijević, the clip is the perfect compliment to Konradsen's soothingly addictive melodies.

Tune in now.

