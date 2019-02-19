Konradsen's 'Baby Hallelujah' Finds Strength In Fragility

Rising Oslo group Konradsen have shared their beautiful new single 'Baby Hallelujah'.

The project made its mark at the close of 2018, sharing their immaculate single 'Never Say A'.

The coming year promises a number of delights, with the Norwegian project completing a number of fresh projects.

Essentially centred on Eirik and Jenny and a bedroom in Oslo with synths and plants, Konradsen are joined by collaborators as and when they see fit.

New single 'Baby Hallelujah' is incredibly sparse, little more than hints of crystalline electronics intermingling with austere vocals.

Stripped back but so suggestive, it's almost Pointillist in its approach - tiny dots of sound, building up to suggest something far greater.

The pair explain: "'Baby Hallelujah' is about dealing with the aftermath of life. It’s simple and honest. Just piano, vocals and samples of the people we love."

Out on highly rated new music stable Practise Music, you can tune in now.

