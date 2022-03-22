Koncept Jack$on And Bane Capital Combine On 'Good Product'

Koncept Jack$on and Bane Capital unite on punchy new project 'Good Product'.

The rapper pairs up alongside Toronto talent Bane Capital, and their easy-going creativity taps into the hip-hop culture they grew up on.

Shifting in new climes, 'Good Product' is concise yet ambitious, nine tracks that pack a real punch.

Dense lyricism pivots between stylistic elements, with the production palette moving from 90s boom-bap chaos to 2k22 styles.

Guests on the album include the mighty Raekwon, and the Wu legend joins a cast that also finds room for MED, Mutant Academy’s own Fly Anakin, and risers such as Rome Streetz and ANKHLEJOHN.

Tune in now.