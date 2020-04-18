KOKOROKO's 'Baba Ayoola' Is "An Invitation To Celebrate Life"

KOKOROKO have shared their fantastic new single 'Baba Ayoola'.

The London based collective match jazz improvisation with afrobeat's phenomenal forward motion, resulting in an exhilarating live experience.

Brightening 2020 with their February single 'Carry Me Home', the collective return with something new.

Out now, 'Baba Ayoola' is dedicated to the grandfather of the band’s saxophonist Cassie Kinoshi, and it's a phenomenal afrobeat groove.

Opening with those superb choral phrases, it finds Ayo Salawu's hyper-speed drums augmented by Onome Edgeworth's tasteful percussion.

With that three-part horn section duelling on top, 'Baba Ayoola' is a wild ride - or, as the band put it, “an invitation to celebrate life”.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://kokoroko.bandcamp.com/album/baba-ayoola" href="https://kokoroko.bandcamp.com/album/baba-ayoola">Baba Ayoola by KOKOROKO</a>

