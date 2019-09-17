KOKOROKO Soar On Dele Sosimi Salute 'Carry Me Home'

KOKOROKO have shared their new single 'Carry Me Home'.

There's a sense of joy at work in the London group, whose jazz-leaning afrobeat meditations have reached international acclaim.

Ending 2019 with a full EP and a show at the Roundhouse, the group enter a New Year facing a fresh challenge.

Out now, 'Carry Me Home' digs into their rhythmic impulses, tightened across a hectic schedule of more than 80 shows on several continents.

Prompted by the work of afrobeat hero Dele Sosimi, 'Carry Me Home' is dedicated to Julian Samuel Caulker and Alexander Bamidele Ighamre.

“Before melody or harmony, there’s rhythm,” cites Sheila Maurice-Grey, and KOKOROKO apply this message with ruthless efficiency on the new track.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://kokoroko.bandcamp.com/album/carry-me-home" href="http://kokoroko.bandcamp.com/album/carry-me-home">Carry Me Home by KOKOROKO</a>

