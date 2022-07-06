KOKOROKO Share Blissful 'Age Of Ascent'

KOKOROKO have shared new song 'Age of Ascent'.

The London collective recently returned to the stage at Brixton Electric, previewing their incoming debut album.

Out on August 5th through Brownswood Recordings, 'Could We Be More' is a daring 15 tracker that moves between their heritage and their future.

New song 'Age Of Ascent' is a gorgeous listen, with the pared back percussion and charming horn arrangement reeking of hazy summer vibes.

We're hearing aspects of the chilled afrobeat flavours that led to the viral success of previous cut 'Abusey Junction', but as ever KOKOROKO take this someplace fresh.

The group's Sheila Maurice-Grey explains...

“‘Age of Ascent’ is a song that we’ve had in the bag for years. It’s one of our original tunes and we’ve never been able to capture it in the best light until now. We recorded it at the seaside at night and the moon was so big and shining on the sea in Eastbourne. We stood in silence and then went back to the studio to record it and you can hear that within the music: the sounds of the water, the sound of stillness and peacefulness. We try to connect spiritually to all our music and you can really feel that in ‘Age of Ascent’."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Tojo

2. Blue Robe I

3. Ewa Inu

4. Age of Ascent

5. Dide O

6. Soul Searching

7. We Give Thanks

8. Those Good Times

9. Reprise

10. Home

11. War Dance

12. Could We Be More

13. Something’s Going On

14. Outro

15. Blue Robe II

