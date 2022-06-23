Kojey Radical's Short Film Through Music We Rise Emphasises Music And Community

Kojey Radical has announced a short-film documentary Through Music We Rise, joining forces with mentorship programme Rise 365.

The film takes the Hackney wordsmith back to the youth club that formed the backdrop of his early career, handing down a renewed sense of wisdom to the generations beyond. Directed by Ade Femzo, he captures a typical day in the life of six aspiring musicians, dipping into studio sessions with Kojey and interchanging one another’s perspectives.

At its core, the collaboration seeks to elevate the relationship between music and community, reflecting on the diminishing of social spaces for young people across the country and prioritising the need to give back. This makes up the second of Kojey’s projects funded by Dr. Martens Tough As You initiative, an ethos to platforms the underrepresented and push the music industry forwards.

Through Music We Rise will launch with a free screening on June 27th in Concorde, Homerton, later holding a panel discussion alongside Kojey and Rise 365, raising awareness on its mentor scheme and empowering those growing up on the Kingsmead Estate.

Staying true to his objectives, Kojey says: “You can’t beat that youthful excitement to be here - if you can give that opportunity to young people that really want it and you can see and feel that hunger that’s what it’s about. It’s inspiring for me; it’s inspiring to them and it’s only going to do good things in the long run.”

Words: Ana Lamond

