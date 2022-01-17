Kojey Radical, Knucks Don't Come To Play On 'Payback'

Kojey Radical and Knucks combine on new single 'Payback'.

Out now, it's the latest preview from Kojey Radical's incoming album, offering further sign that the MC has raised his levels once more.

A unique talent within UK rap, Kojey Radical's outsider spirit propels him, gathering a slew of peers in the process.

New single 'Payback' finds Kojey playing for keeps, joined by the inimitable force that is Knucks.

Swindle is on production, a beat maker whose prowess and versatility is virtually unrivalled in UK music.

Kojey says...

"This is the first time I've done it to the scale and ambition of what I speak. Previously it's been "I'm warming, I'm warming, I'm warming up". But I'm warm now - put me in the game..."

Tune in now.

