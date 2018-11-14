Kogane's 'Bicycles' Gleams With Joy

Kogane is a multi-instrumentalist based on Canada's west coast.

Surrounded by mile after mile of purse, unspoilt beauty, he's spent his entire life around rolling countryside, endless beaches, and sprawling mountains.

Somehow, it all seeps in. Kogane makes bold, ambitious music, fusing the analogue with the digital, the timeless with a starkly futuristic.

New EP 'Traces' will be released on July 12th - order it HERE - and it was pieced together in a floating hotel.

Kogane picks up the story...

So the cool thing with this EP is it was created in a floating hotel about a 20 minute boat ride from Tofino, Canada. The only way to get there is by a boat or a floatplane!

I used to live here with my mother and father when I was a child. After that I moved back to White Rock and stayed there until I finished high school in 2014. I would continue to visit the town of Tofino every summer.

At the start of 2018 I went back to this hotel to work for all of summer to save up money before moving to Japan for a year. I created this music right at the same place where I spent my very early days.

Considering this EP is all about memories its kinda neat that it was created right in the very place where I have my first few memories of life.

We're able to share new song 'Bicycles' and it's a future-facing piece of baroque tapestry that gleams with joy.

The full visual is a real inspiration, with its child-like innocence channeling a far broader energy.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Solomon Gutteridge

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.