K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade Light A Fire With 'For My People'

K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade are an eight-strong afro-fusion collective with an international outlook.

Nominally based in Sheffield, the group hinge on the creative magnetism of Ghanaian force of nature Kweku Sackey, sluicing together West African culture, electronics, reggae, and so much more.

New album ‘Wahala Wahala’ is set to land on March 8th via Heavenly Sweetness, and it's a startling, colourful, addictive long player.

With the band's live shows exploding wherever they land, K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade are ready to share a brand new preview for fans.

'For My People' is a searing, righteous piece of afro-futurism with a funky edge, a vibrant, rhythmic club burner that refuses to sit in one place.

Tune in now.

