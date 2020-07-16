Koffee's 'Lockdown' Is A Laid Back Statement

Koffee has shared her superb new single 'Lockdown'.

Dominating 2019 with a series of absolute anthems, the Spanish Town native has just released her latest scorcher.

Dialling down the energy just a little, 'Lockdown' is a laid back ode to the most important things in life - love, family, and friendship.

A song that finds Koffee focussing on what truly matters to her, the beautiful video was shot on location in Jamaica and portrays the island's stunning landscapes.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.