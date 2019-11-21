Koffee Fires Back With Fantastic New Single 'W'

Koffee is an icon in waiting.

Still only 19 years old, this Spanish town released her new EP over the summer, and it quickly became a phenomenon.

Tracks such as 'Toast' were a sensation, while Koffee's recent Shepherds Bush Empire show sold out in less than 10 minutes.

New single 'W' is out now, and it's about reaching towards positivity, trying to keep good energy flowing through your life.

The track also features Gunna making a guest spot, with Koffee explaining:

“‘W’ is all about encouraging people to focus on the Wins and not the Losses, to not forget to live their best life and to always remember to give thanks. Big up to the whole team: production, the label and special thanks to Gunna for blessing the track with his feature!”

New York director Matt Baron takes charge of the clip, which opens in church and finds Koffee finding redemption amid a tropical storm.

Tune in now.

