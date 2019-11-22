Koffee Digs Into Her Reggae Roots For 'Pressure'

Koffee has shared her new single 'Pressure'.

The Jamaican star is already setting records, with her 2019 debut 'Rapture' scorching a path around the world.

Scooping the Grammy for Best Reggae Album, she became the first woman - and youngest person overall - to grab the trophy.

New single 'Pressure' finds Koffee diving into those reggae roots, a soundsystem burner delivered with impeccable flair.

The vocal is a real scorcher, with Koffee's soulful flair adding an extra dimension to the laid back rhythms.

Produced by Ryan Bailey, it's another sure-fire winner from one of the most talents artists around.

Tune in now.

