Kode9 Announces New Album 'Escapology'

Kode9 has laid out plans for ambitious new album 'Escapology'.

The producer is emerging from the darkness, with the incoming project representing his first album since 2015's 'Nothing'.

Out on July 15th via Hyperdub’s sub-label Flatlines, 'Escapology' is part of a wider project, called Astro-Darien.

Astro-Darien is a creative endeavour framed by science fiction, while the title references the doomed Darien project, an attempt at Central American imperialism that bankrupted Scotland and forced the 1707 union.

Beginning as a sound installation last year, Astro-Darien finds one form as the incoming album, which boasts artwork from Lawrence Lek (digital world design), and Optigram (typography and gfx).

A trailer for the new album - titled 'Torus' - is online now.

