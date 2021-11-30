KO Drops Emphatic Mixtape 'Fine Line'

East London driller KO hits home with new mixtape 'Fine Line'.

The project has been in the works for months now, with singles such as 'Fine Line (Intro)', 'Do It For' and the excellent 'Money On My Head' raising hype.

With each new drop causing a ruckus, the full mixtape hit home over the weekend, and sprung a few surprises, too.

Utilising a deft production palette, 'Fine Line' features 13 tracks that display the full range of KO's artistry, alongside a handful of key guests.

Billy Billions, Unknown T and DA link with the East London artist on the new release, KO's third since debut mixtape 'TSM'.

At times moving, at others up-front in its aggression, 'Fine Line' presents KO in 360.

Check it out below.

