Knxwledge Says Meek Mill Is Taking Down His Remix Series

Hip-hop producer Knxwledge claims that Meek Mill is taking down his remix series.

The producer has been digging through Meek Mill's early freestyles, utilising them as samples across a flurry of mixtapes.

Immediate fan favourites, the releases even spawned a vinyl edition from the long-time Stones Throw staple.

Meek Mill isn't happy, however, with his legal team issuing strike-throughs for Knxwledge's work, forcing it off of steaming services.

In a note, Knxwledge confirmed they were gone, adding (and we're not sure if this is accurate!) that the streaming figures for his remixes had out-stripped Meek Mill's recent work.

“I’m not sure what’s more idiotic,” he wrote. “Taking down music that’s giving you more exposure or simply just not knowing what a fucking remix is. N****s really copywrite striked a corner freestyle that I had permission to flip from the videographer, only reason I can think of is bc this 1 remix got more plays [than] bro has in the last 10 years.”

Check out the note below.