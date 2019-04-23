KnowKnow Broadens His Sound With 'R&B All Night'

Chinese hip-hop star KnowKnow has shared his new single 'R&B All Night'.

Initially known as a rapper, KnowKnow rose to fame as a key part of Higher Brothers.

New mixtape project 'Mr. Enjoy Da Money' shows the diversity to his sound, however, and it's incredibly broad in places.

Taken new song 'R&B All Night'. Out now, it playfully references those vintage 80s R&B jammer, while viewing the songwriting through a 2k19 lens.

It's an ultra-catchy return, with its tongue-in-cheek elements being hemmed in by the intensity of KnowKnow's creativity.

The video transports him to a Los Angeles beach - tune in now.

