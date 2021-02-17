KNIGHT's 'Chemtrail' Is A Bedroom-Pop Blaster

East London bedroom pop producer KNIGHT returns with new single 'Chemtrail'.

The electronic musician - real name Steve Knight - has worked on some exhilarating pop releases, sitting in the background for a host of talent.

Names such as Julianna Townsend, Effie, and Georgia Meek have all been mentioned, with KNIGHT displaying his extraordinary imagination on those future-facing bops.

Taking centre stage on this new release, 'Chemtrail' is a glorious piece of ambition-fuelled pop music, building to that sizzling chorus.

Tightly wound, extremely compact, it bursts into life and refuses to look back, a bold statement from a singular artist.

A sultry ballad that burns with an electronic glow, 'Chemtrail' finds KNIGHT's falsetto soaring up to the heavens.

A song about lingering passions, you can check it out below.

