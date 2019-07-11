Kllo's 'Insomnia' Has A Delicate Beauty

Melbourne alt-pop duo Kllo have shared new single 'Insomnia'.

The pair constructed the spine of their album during a spell in North America, before returning to Australia to complete it.

New LP 'Maybe We Could' is out on July 17th, with Kllo sharing something new for fans.

Out now, 'Insomnia' is an exceptionally well pieced together cut, a song about fantasy and reality.

Toying with opaque electronics intermingled with a profound love for melody, it's a song informed by their travels and their experiences.

“It's one of our favourites off the album and is heavily influenced by our time in North America,” says Kllo.

“The song is about laying in bed fantasising that you'll give your all to something and that someone else will too, but knowing deep down it will never happen. The moment of the night where you can't switch off and differentiate your truth from your imagination."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Edward Goldner

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.