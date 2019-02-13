Klaxons Founder James Righton Confirms Solo Project

Klaxons founder James Righton has confirmed plans for a new solo project.

The songwriter is now working on his own, with new album 'The Performer' set to arrive early next year.

Out on March 20th via Soulwax Label DEEWEE, 'The Performer' takes many of its themes from the work of novelist Christopher Isherwood, in particular his observations on Germany's Weimar Republic.

A site for decadence and non-conformity, it's a transportive realm, one that sits outside James Righton's new role as a father and family man.

“Am I this showman up on stage? Or am I the dad changing nappies?” he reflects “Am I living in the moment and doing something enjoyable? Or am I fucking miserable? I find that really interesting: this idea of putting on a suit and becoming this other thing.”

These themes come to the fore in his new single, with James Righton sharing the title track in full.

'The Performer' will be released on March 30th.

Photo Credit: Hugo Campan

