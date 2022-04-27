Klaus Schulze - Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel - Has Died

German electronic composer Klaus Schulze has died.

The news has been confirmed through multiple sources, with Klaus Schulze passing after on April 26th as a period of health issues.

It ends one of music's most remarkable journeys, with Klaus playing a key role in the formation and evolution of German cosmic music.

A truly genre-less figure, he worked on those early, seminal Tangerine Dream recordings before leaving to embark on meditative work with Ash Ra Tempel.

An early adopter to technology, Klaus Schulze revelled in synthesised sound, while continuing to seek out collaborations.

Building a truly immense catalogue - around 90 official albums, and sundry bootlegs of his recording sessions - notable projects include Go, a group crafted alongside Japanese percussionist and composer Stomu Yamashta that featured Steve Winwood, Michael Shrieve, and Al Di Meola.

Retiring from live duties in 2013, Klaus Schulze was continually creative, working right to the end - indeed, his latest album ‘Deus Arrakis’ is slated to be released on June 10th.

RIP to Klaus Schulze. This day was inevitable and it was always a horrifying prospect. “Moondawn”, “Timewind”, and “Cyborg” etc defined the Berlin School sound - totally far out and acid damaged music made with gear from the future. Rest in power pic.twitter.com/M60p6sPWMj — John Elliott (@MineralDisk) April 27, 2022

Sad news - electronic music legend Klaus Schulze has passed away. He was working to the end with a new album, ‘Deus Arrakis’, due 10 June. RIP Klaus. pic.twitter.com/40TGKDZGwN — Electronic Sound (@ElectronicMagUK) April 27, 2022

Very sad to hear Klaus Schulze has passed. His solo work is absolutely incredible, pioneering. RIP #klausschulze pic.twitter.com/OrqSNO4e18 — Paul Cousins (@paulcousins) April 27, 2022