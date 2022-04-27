Klaus Schulze - Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel - Has Died

27 · 04 · 2022

German electronic composer Klaus Schulze has died.

The news has been confirmed through multiple sources, with Klaus Schulze passing after on April 26th as a period of health issues.

It ends one of music's most remarkable journeys, with Klaus playing a key role in the formation and evolution of German cosmic music.

A truly genre-less figure, he worked on those early, seminal Tangerine Dream recordings before leaving to embark on meditative work with Ash Ra Tempel.

An early adopter to technology, Klaus Schulze revelled in synthesised sound, while continuing to seek out collaborations.

Building a truly immense catalogue - around 90 official albums, and sundry bootlegs of his recording sessions - notable projects include Go, a group crafted alongside Japanese percussionist and composer Stomu Yamashta that featured Steve Winwood, Michael Shrieve, and Al Di Meola.

Retiring from live duties in 2013, Klaus Schulze was continually creative, working right to the end - indeed, his latest album ‘Deus Arrakis’ is slated to be released on June 10th.

