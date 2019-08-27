Klaus Blatter Links With Rave Hero Danny Rampling On 'Space Girl'

For those in the know Klaus Blatter is one of the pivotal figures in European club culture.

He was there at the dawn of the rave explosion, and helped guide house and techno towards international bedlam.

Making his comeback with an already-legendary set at Glastonbury, Klaus Blatter promises more shows, more music... and more mayhem, basically.

A figure as creative as he is unhinged, the stories about Blatter's debauchery are legion, perhaps second only to the impact of his DJ sets.

New release 'Space Girl' arrives as the weekend dawns, and it's a piece of Teutonic rave bedlam crafted alongside uber-producer Danny Rampling.

A bona fide Acid House hero, Danny Rampling and Klaus Blatter go way back, and their illicit chemistry runs through the DNA of 'Space Girl'.

With that Acid squelch it's a subtly euphoric '88 house groover, with its voodoo rays shining down on us all from a heavenly height.

Here's a note from Klaus that was sent to Clash earlier today...

"'Space Girl' is a song about a beautiful young lady I once knew who I was infatuated with, when, as a youth, I opened the legendary Technosphere club in the city of Dortmund on the industrial Rhine. She had no time for me initially, but I pursued her with zeal and made her my lover."

"Unfortunately, her young life was cut short when she tragically drowned in the lake. Sometimes when I walk along the banks of those cold, frozen waters, dusted in shimmering moonlight, I look up to the stars and believe I can hear my beloved Clara calling me: 'Klaus..' she is for saying, 'there will never be another like you, my darling Klaus...'"

"Then I laugh at my childish sentiment. Ha!"

Tune in now.

Klaus Blatter will announce a full UK tour shortly.