Klangkarussell Share Searing New Track 'Comoros'

Klangkarussell have already had a hell of a summer.

The Austrian production duo are establishing themselves as real festival favourites, with their crunching live sets bowling over fans on their travels.

Recently smashing out a key Benicassim set, Klangkarussell - Tobias Rieser and Adrian Held - want to end the season on a high.

Constantly moving into fresh creative spaces the pair found time to squeeze themselves into the studio, emerging with one of their most potent tracks yet.

'Comoros' drops on September 4th, with their blazing electronics kept in place by an intense, refined sense of creativity.

It's a potent new release, one that broadens their sound while still allowing those key Klangkarussell ingredients to come to the fore.

Laced with colour and potent energy, 'Comoros' is another twist in the tale, the perfect end of their festival calendar.

Tune in now.

Klangkarussell play London's Night Tales on September 20th.