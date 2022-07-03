Klangkarussell Share Full Video For 'Home'

Epic electronic production team Klangkarussell have shared the full video for 'Home'.

The track is a real anthem, a key part of their concert set and a deft fusion of underground influences and arena-level appeal.

Out now on Bias Beach Records, it pits epic house music scenes against EDM flourishes and vocals from renowned lyricist songwriter Andrew Jackson.

Carefully finessed in the studio, 'Home' is vintage Klangkarussell, with the pair commenting:

“Our latest single is about finding what you didn’t even know you were looking for. 'We want to be out all the time, running it up, letting loose.. but we also half just want to find one precious person that we can give it all up for. This tune is all about that moment of realisation.”

The full video is online now, with Klangkarussell recently receiving Amadeus Austrian Music Award nominations in the Electronic/Dance and Song Of The Year categories.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bella Lieberberg

