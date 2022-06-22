Kiwi Jr. Share New Blaster 'Unspeakable Things'

Kiwi Jr. return with new blaster 'Unspeakable Things'.

Out now, it comes as the band put the finishing touches to their new album, with 'Chopper' set to land on August 12th.

Upping the ante yet again, Kiwi Jr. are set to touch on UK soil for a pair of London shows shortly.

Ahead of this, new single 'Unspeakable Things' is online now, and it's a dose of all-out fun from the group.

Online now, it's an indie punk offering with a dose of melody, with Morgan Waters directing the video.

Jeremy Gaudet comments...

“People are always trying to sign into my email. What do they think they’re gonna find? The public appetite for dirty laundry is wild. Having moved the world online has not helped. Dan Boeckner had the idea to use the Moog sound for the hook, which was originally on guitar, and that sound brings the song into a sort of new-wave territory that was fun and different for us.”

“We kept referencing the vibe of Michael Mann movies when recording the album, and then Morgan heard this and came up with the idea of making the video look like the movie Heat. Somehow TSN's Jay Onrait, Jonah from Fucked Up, and comedians Tom Henry and Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll were convinced to cameo in it. We also were wearing these hockey masks filming all day next to a busy road getting a lot of car honks and didn't realize until much later that we filmed on an actual Friday the 13th.”

Tune in now.

Kiwi Jr. will release new album 'Chopper' on August 12th.

Photo Credit: Stefan Delmedico

- - -