Kiwi Jr. Announce New Album 'Cooler Returns'

Kiwi Jr. will release their new album 'Cooler Returns' on January 22nd.

The Australian band's superb debut album sparked a cult following, and they're almost ready to unveil the follow up.

Out on January 22nd, new LP 'Cooler Returns' will be released through the ever-productive Sub Pop.

The title cut is online now, and it's a replica of the band's live shows, complete with electric blue Rickerbackers.

Singer Jeremy Gaudet has the following to say... “No one is able to play live shows, so using the latest technology we have replicated the most accurate version possible of what Kiwi Jr. shows once looked like."

Directed by Sean Egerton Foreman, you can check it out below:

Tracklisting:

1. Tyler

2. Undecided Voters

3. Maid Marian’s Toast

4. Highlights of 100

5. Only Here for a Haircut

6. Cooler Returns

7. Guilty Party

8. Omaha

9. Domino

10. Nashville Wedding

11. Dodger

12. Norma Jean’s Jacket

13. Waiting in Line

Photo Credit: Warren Calbeck

