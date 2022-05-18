Kiwi Jr. Announce New Album 'Chopper'

Kiwi Jr. will release new album 'Chopper' on August 12th.

The band's incoming record was recorded and produced at their Toronto base, with Dan Boeckner assisting on production.

Out on August 12th through Sub Pop - except Canada, where it'll be released on their own label - 'Chopper' is driven forwards by new single 'Night Vision'.

A song that seemingly pins down the sound of the incoming record, 'Night Vision' is a punchy return, fuelled by a nervous energy.

Singer/guitarist Jeremy Gaudet comments...

"Before ‘Night Vision’ was 100% written, just the basic idea of it existing as a Kiwi Jr. song inspired us and set the tone for the record. A lot of the images in the lyrics are of teenagers driving around, trying to make plans, sharing the aux, putting their parents' car in the ditch, etc. But the idea at the center of the song is that of working up the nerve to make a big decision. Like a boxer getting pumped up before a fight.”

Director Laura-Lynn Petrick returns to shoot the video - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ben Rayne

- - -