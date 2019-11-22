Kite's 'Bowie '95' Is A Subtle Piece Of Electronics

Swedish pairing Kite have always sought to balance their pop instincts with their left-field tendencies.

Patching together electronic dalliances to a lust for melody, the duo - singer Nicklas Stenemo and keyboard player Christian Berg - have somehow found a way to combine the two.

Kite step back into the arena with new single 'Bowie '95', a deft experimental piece produced by Benjamin John Powers.

The producer is able to bring out fresh nuance in their work, drawing on his experiences with Fuck Buttons and his own recordings as Blanck Mass.

The Swedish duo comment: “When we started Kite the band F*** .Buttons were a big source of inspiration to us. Since then we have been following Benjamin John Powers brilliant music as Blanck Mass. We are now extremely excited to announce that we are working on the production of two new Kite tracks with him.”

Beneath the glorious sonics, though, lies a song that draws on the pair's own lives, their own experiences.

'Bowie '95' is a song that addresses “both the feeling of guilt of not being more part of making the real world much better, but also the acceptance that music and escapism have an important role to play in people’s lives.”

Airing first on Clash, you can check it out below.

