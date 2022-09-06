kiskadee Shares Sun-Kissed New Track 'Cali Roll'

kiskadee has shared new track 'Cali Roll'.

The London based creative - real name Jack Chown - is perpetually working on fresh ideas, constantly bringing his music to life.

New track 'Cali Roll' exemplifies his free-spirited nature, absorbing old projects into a fresh framework.

Beginning life as a psychedelic-folk number, kiskadee then chopped out an element, twisting and turning this sample into something different.

What emerges is a twinkling piece of sun-kissed electronica, reminiscent of Bonobo, or some of Caribou's more opaque compositions.

He comments: “The track started life as a wave psych-folk ballad written by Rudi Falla/Monti Loren, lead singer of Volleyball. I then sampled and flipped the track into 'Cali Roll'.”

“There are little field recordings and soundscapes littered around including voices of our friends meant to evoke memories of late nights as the sun sets on a long summer's day. A summer banger, the track is meant to represent the joy of summer with a sprinkle of indie cool and a cheeky beat to get your groove on.”

Tune in now.