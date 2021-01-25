KIRBY Races Back With New Single 'Superpower'

KIRBY is a star-maker.

As a songwriter, she's worked with top tier icons such as Rihanna and Paul McCartney, alongside crafting hits for Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and more.

This time last year, though, she decided to re-frame her music, applying renewed focus to her own ambitions.

A seven track EP followed, before the Memphis-born, Mississippi raised rising star once more took a step back.

The natural perfectionist is ready to return, with her sweeping new single 'Superpower' displaying her thriving ambition in its full glory.

Hugely personal, 'Superpower' features a guest spot from D Smoke, and it finds KIRBY digging deeper than ever before.

Out now, we're able to share the full video, shot by David Karp and Courtney Loo, and it's a beautifully cinematic counterpoint to her evocative lyricism.

In KIRBY's own words: "I lost a family member to gun violence in 2019."

"When I say Black Lives Matter I’m not saying it because it’s a trend, I’m saying it because I know what it feels like to bury a young black man too soon. This video is dedicated to him, and to anyone who has suffered a loss. I know it hurts, but don’t forget we got Superpowers!"

Tune in now.

