Kirby Forest Shares 'Nights Before Treehouse' EP In Full

UK via Atlanta rapper Kirby Forest has shared his new 'Nights Before Treehouse' EP in full.

Raised in Hertfordshire, Kirby Forest moved to Atlanta, Georgia with his parents when he was 12, gravitating towards the city's hip-hop underground.

Returning to the UK as an adult, his unique lo-fi take on rap allows him to stand out from the crowd.

New EP 'Nights Before Treehouse' follows a series of vital single drops, with that restrained, minimalist sound conjuring a sombre, reflective atmosphere.

It's a dexterous five-tracker, a real showcase for a hip-hop artist carving out his own lane.

He warns: "'Nights Before Treehouse' isn't even the beginning..."

Tune in now.