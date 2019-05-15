Kirby Forest Shares 'Nights Before Treehouse' EP In Full

It's a statement of sombre restraint from the rapper...
Robin Murray
News
22 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 22 · 08 · 2019
0

UK via Atlanta rapper Kirby Forest has shared his new 'Nights Before Treehouse' EP in full.

Raised in Hertfordshire, Kirby Forest moved to Atlanta, Georgia with his parents when he was 12, gravitating towards the city's hip-hop underground.

Returning to the UK as an adult, his unique lo-fi take on rap allows him to stand out from the crowd.

New EP 'Nights Before Treehouse' follows a series of vital single drops, with that restrained, minimalist sound conjuring a sombre, reflective atmosphere.

It's a dexterous five-tracker, a real showcase for a hip-hop artist carving out his own lane.

He warns: "'Nights Before Treehouse' isn't even the beginning..."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
Kirby Forest
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next