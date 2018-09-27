Kirby Forest Launches Ultra-Infectious Single 'To A Tee'

Kirby Forest brings positive energy on his infectious new single 'To A Tee'.

The rising rap force scored underground hype with knockout early cuts 'I Don't Care' and 'Esco', with expectation settling on his every move.

The rapper is taking it all in his stride, though, shunning the haters and embracing positivity.

New single 'To A Tee' encapsulates this, with Kirby Forest playfully pushing his critics aside to deliver a summer-fresh anthem.

With that killer beat and colourful arrangement, 'To A Tee' is an instantly addictive club burner.

He comments:

"The track is like my energy towards any doubters, when you’re on a journey you’re always going to get people that support and people that doubt. All you can do is focus on yourself and keep going.”

Tune in now.

