Kiran Leonard Shares Meditative New Song 'Unreflective Life'

Kiran Leonard has shared touching, meditative new song 'Unreflective Life'.

The Manchester based artist is set to release new album 'Western Culture' on October 19th, a stirring return that finds the songwriter on confident form.

Recorded in an actual, proper studio, it's a focussed effort, featuring a guest appearance from Let's Eat Grandma.

New song 'Unreflective Life' is online now, a meditative work featuring a pensive, moving lyric from Kiran.

Unfolding gradually, there's even room for a soaring, searing guitar solo - don't fear, though, we're still a long way from Clapton territory.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Kiran Leonard shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.