Kiran Leonard Returns With New Album 'Western Culture'

Kiran Leonard is set to release new album 'Western Culture' on October 19th.

The Manchester songwriter is remarkably productive, almost continually working on new projects.

New album 'Western Culture' is a first of sorts, an ambitious return recorded in an actual full, proper studio.

Out on October 19th, the record will be followed by a full band tour, with new song 'Paralysed Force' online now.

Kiran explains...

""Paralysed Force" is about how insecurities you should settle within yourself often get transplanted onto other people you know. Projecting the question towards another allows you to shirk responsibility for your own wellbeing, but all this does is suspend the issue at hand, and prolong an inevitable falling back."

"There's also a sort of compulsiveness, a wanting to be suspended, that's involved in it all, because sometimes it feels good not to have to think about yourself. I suppose the song's about being caught between those two points -- basically, that even if you know you're being irresponsible (and possibly daft), there's still a desire to give yourself up."

Tune in now.

Catch Kiran Leonard at the following shows:

August

26 Leeds This Must Be The Place

29 London The Victoria

30 End of the Road Festival

September

8 Manchester Partisan

October

20 Oxford Ritual Union

22 Leicester Cookie

23 Cambridge Portland Arms

24 Guildford Boileroom

25 York Crescent

26 Huddersfield Parish

27 Stockton Georgian Theatre

November

21 Galway Roisin Dubh

22 Dublin Whelans

23 Limerick Kasbah Social

26 Brighton Green Door Store

28 Manchester Soup Kitchen

29 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

30 Glasgow Hug & Pint

December

1 Newcastle Cumberland Arms

3 Norwich Arts Centre

4 Bristol Rough Trade

5 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

