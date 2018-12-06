Kiran Leonard Returns With New Album 'Western Culture'

Kiran Leonard is set to release new album 'Western Culture' on October 19th.
The Manchester songwriter is remarkably productive, almost continually working on new projects.
New album 'Western Culture' is a first of sorts, an ambitious return recorded in an actual full, proper studio.
Out on October 19th, the record will be followed by a full band tour, with new song 'Paralysed Force' online now.
Kiran explains...
""Paralysed Force" is about how insecurities you should settle within yourself often get transplanted onto other people you know. Projecting the question towards another allows you to shirk responsibility for your own wellbeing, but all this does is suspend the issue at hand, and prolong an inevitable falling back."
"There's also a sort of compulsiveness, a wanting to be suspended, that's involved in it all, because sometimes it feels good not to have to think about yourself. I suppose the song's about being caught between those two points -- basically, that even if you know you're being irresponsible (and possibly daft), there's still a desire to give yourself up."
Tune in now.
Catch Kiran Leonard at the following shows:
August
26 Leeds This Must Be The Place
29 London The Victoria
30 End of the Road Festival
September
8 Manchester Partisan
October
20 Oxford Ritual Union
22 Leicester Cookie
23 Cambridge Portland Arms
24 Guildford Boileroom
25 York Crescent
26 Huddersfield Parish
27 Stockton Georgian Theatre
November
21 Galway Roisin Dubh
22 Dublin Whelans
23 Limerick Kasbah Social
26 Brighton Green Door Store
28 Manchester Soup Kitchen
29 Birmingham Hare & Hounds
30 Glasgow Hug & Pint
December
1 Newcastle Cumberland Arms
3 Norwich Arts Centre
4 Bristol Rough Trade
5 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.