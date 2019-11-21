KIOKO Share Skanking Sunshine Anthem 'Let's Be Frank'

KIOKO are part of that great Midlands reggae lineage, matching soundsystem culture to pop nous.

Indeed, the band are a righteous live force, harnessing their power on a recent 36 date European tour alongside UB40.

Playing some huge venues, KIOKO touch down in London tonight (November 21st) for a special one off show, and bring with them a brand new single.

'Let Be Frank' wears its influences proudly on its sleeve, with the soulful vocal nodding towards Amy Winehouse - whose debut album was, of course, called 'Frank'.

That Jamaican flavoured rhythm takes the song in a different direction, and it's an inspiring, uplifting document.

"'Let's Be Frank' will get everybody on the dance floor: moving, skanking and shaking. We listened to a lot of the late, great, Amy Winehouse, especially the 'Back To Black' album whilst we were making the track and her influence can be heard throughout. The Frank reference is our tribute to her," trombonist Josh Wilkinson explains.

"For me, 'Lets Be Frank' is a song of liberation," vocalist and guitarist Matt Doyle adds. "Whether that be from a toxic relationship or an overbearing job, whatever it might be - the listener gets to choose.”

Tune in now.

KIOKO will play the Waiting Room in London tonight (November 21st).

