Kinships Conjure Twilight Beauty With 'Deeper'

Kinships is a name to remember.

The four-piece formed a little over 18 months ago, a project that allows a quartet of distinct voices to align with one another.

Hailing from Northampton, the project's hushed sound recalls aspects of The xx, or even the crepuscular beauty of Daughter.

We're hearing shades of London Grammar on new single 'Deeper', a song whose twilight appeal is imbued with sharply defined atmosphere.

A gorgeous listen, 'Deeper' unfolds at its own pace, with songwriting that draws on a natural sense of grace.

Something to absorb slowly, 'Deeper' is the entrance point into a vivid new world - tune in now.

