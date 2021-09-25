Kings Of Leon's Followill Brothers Mourn Their Mother, Betty Ann

Kings Of Leon's Followill brothers have paid tribute to their mother, Betty Ann Murphy, following her death.

The group notified fans of her ill health during the week, with a joint statement confirming that they would be cancelling a number of shows to spend time with their mother.

Betty Ann Murphy was suffering a "medical crisis" they said, with the statement explaining: “Our mother, who many of our fans know and love, has been dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks and while it has been hard to take the stage each night, it has been the love and energy from you, our fans, that has gotten us through. Just before taking the stage at The Forum we learned she took a turn for the worse. It was a hard show to get through, but you held us up that night in a way we will never forget.”

Sadly, Betty Ann Murphy died overnight, leading to a string of emotional tributes from her sons, Caleb, Nathan, and Jared.

Nathan Followill wrote that his "heart is broken" before saying: “My beautiful mother and biggest fan has passed on from this life and into the next. Hug your mother’s extra tight tonight. I love you forever mama. Rest easy.”

Youngest brother Jared shared photos from their youth, explaining: “My mom was always so proud of us. She let everybody know it. Would always post pictures of us. You were a better mama and grandmother than any of us deserved.”