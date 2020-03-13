Kings Of Leon Announce New Album 'When You See Yourself'

Kings Of Leon will release new album 'When You See Yourself' on March 5th.

The band's eighth studio album, the record follows weeks of social media teasers.

Out on March 5th, the Followills new album was produced alongside Markus Dravs at Nashville's Blackbird Studios.

Following on from 2017's 'WALLS', the new record etches out a fresh chapter for Kings Of Leon.

Lead singles 'The Bandit' and '100,000 People' are online now - 'The Bandit' comes with a neat new video, which you can check out below.

