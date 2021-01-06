Kings Of Convenience Share Endearing New Song 'Fever'

Norwegian duo Kings Of Convenience have shared endearing new single 'Fever'.

The band's long awaited new album 'Peace Or Love' lands on June 18th, with the pair set to play London's Royal Festival Hall on September 26th.

New song 'Fever' will amplify expectations, with Kings Of Convenience drawing on a slight bossa nova influence.

Erlend explains that the song fell into place quickly, with the duo easing back into their creative relationship.

He says: “’Fever’ is the song on ‘Peace or Love’ that was the quickest to write, born from a pure and simple burst of inspiration. The recording and arranging however, was as usual a long process, culminating in Eirik adding the riveting piano outro in the albums final days of recording in February 2020.”

Tune in now.

'Peace Or Love' will be released on June 18th.

