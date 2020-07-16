Kingdom Announces New Album 'NEUROFIRE'

LA based club figure Kingdom has shared details of his second album 'NEUROFIRE'.

The producer is heralded for his role in the multi-accelerated creative energy within 21st century R&B, chopping up genre tropes to locate fresh paths.

New album 'NEUROFIRE' continues this mission, but finds the electronic musician digging in deeper than ever before.

"The album fuses deep and aggressive club bass with syncopated sci-fi Pop/R&B of Timbaland and DanjaHandz while still showcasing the emotional synths and vocals that resonate with me”, says Kingdom. "I dove headfirst into making faster, more turbulent and experimental club and pop music than I had ever made before.”

Out on September 18th, it's led by new piece 'No More Same', a blistering fusion of Kingdom's future-fixating digitalism and vocals from LUVK. An urge towards change, she sings: “Want to turn my world inside out, set this shit on fire / Bridges turn to flames I’m burning out, at peace in the ashes.”

Tune in now.

'NEUROFIRE' tracklisting:

1. No More Same (feat. LUVK)

2. Maze

3. Lightning (feat. Kayla Blackmon)

4. Arch Slide (feat. Uniiqu3 _ Tre Oh Fie)

5. DS8 (feat. Ghost)

6. Vox Convex

7. Genesis Fem (feat. Phoena)

8. High Enough (feat. Tiara Thomas)

9. His n Hers (feat. Semma)

10. Yikes (feat. Ghost)

11. Cell Splitter

12. Get On My Level (feat. Kayla Blackmon)

